John (Johnny) Willard Butler, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on June 21st from heart failure. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. To his grandkids, he was known as Gipper.



Born in 1939 in Portsmouth, VA, the son of John Willard Butler Sr. and Benita (Comer) Butler.



His faith was always very important to him, serving as an altar boy as a child and later, went on to complete Bible Study Fellowship and serve as a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.



He graduated from Craddock High School in Virginia. He then accepted a scholarship to Virginia Military Institute, graduating in 1961 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force.



After the Air Force, John had a successful business career with IBM for several years. During this time, he developed a passion for technology and eventually formed his own company, BCA, later Butler Commerce Solutions, which he ran for nearly 35 years.



He proudly served on the Board of the American Red Cross for many years.



Johnny loved spending time with his family, playing golf at Kiawah Island, boat rides on the Intracoastal at Wrightsville Beach, dancing, playing cards, visiting with long-time friends, and reading. He was a masterful story-teller and the instigator of countless adventures with friends and family.



He leaves his wife of 48 years, Linda (Argo) Butler; and their daughters, Stephenie (Butler) Kovac of Wendell, husband, Brent and their children, Carrington and Ryker; daughter Ashley (Butler) Crutchfield of Raleigh, husband, Sam and their children, Jake, Beau and Molly; his mother-in-law, Helen Argo. He also leaves three children from a previous marriage; Benita (Butler) Rogers, husband Ed and their children, Ed and Brittany; son, John Butler, wife Cindy and children, Chris, Tara, Hannah & Andrew; son, Michael Butler, and children Brandon and Connor. In addition, he is survived by his sister Patricia (Butler) Stevens of Virginia Beach, VA, husband, Steve; nephew Thom (Tap) Perry and family and niece Robin Perry.



The funeral will be held at 1pm on Friday, June 28 at Church of the Apostles, 333 Church at North Hills St. Raleigh, NC 27609. A Celebration of Life to follow at 8600 Carriage Tour Ln. Raleigh, NC 27615.



The family is especially appreciative of the staff and care providers of Transitions LifeCare for their support this past year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Transitions LifeCare (transitionslifecare.org); 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Published in Daily Press on June 24, 2019