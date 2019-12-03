Home

J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Saluda, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Saluda, VA
1945 - 2019
John William Beverley Obituary
Newport News - John William Beverley passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 in Hampton, Virginia. He was born September 27, 1945 to the late James Howard and Clarice Beverley. On August 21, 1965 he was married to Roberta Dixon and from that union three children; Ronald, Thomasina and William. The funeral service will be 12 noon Friday, December 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Saluda. Interment in the church cemetery. The viewing will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019
