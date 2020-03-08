|
John William Gritton, father and husband, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. Born in Danville, Illinois on August 10, 1929, John was 90 years old.
During his life, he was an accomplished electrical engineer, high school teacher, and military member where he served in the United States Air Force as a Major for a 20 year career.
Remembered for his crisp wit, warm heart, and love of life, John was never happier than when being surrounded by his family and friends. Completely devoted to Doris, his wife of 38 years, he cherished their love everyday they were together.
In addition to his beloved Doris, he is survived by their children from each of their previous marriages: Charles and Lillian Gritton, Kent and Maria Gritton, Karen and John Cain, David and Liz Lefkowitz, and Joanne Lefkowitz and Jim Davis; and their combined 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating the life of John W. Gritton will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers any donations are to be made to an organization of the donors choice.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020