Johnie Walter Wright

Johnie Walter Wright Obituary
Mr. Johnie Walter Wright (95), son of the late Johnie and Alma (Jeters) Wright departed this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Johnie was born in Pomaria, South Carolina, December 31, 1923. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Katherine Wright, one daughter Velma Wright and one brother-in-law Mr. John W. Acree (Annie). Mr. Wright served in the Navy during World War II. He was an active member of 2nd Baptist Church, Hampton, VA, until he became ill. A viewing for Mr. Johnie Walter Wright will held Friday, April 26th 2019 from noon until 5:00 p.m. Read the full obituary on line at www.cccarterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2019
