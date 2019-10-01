Home

Captain Johnnie E. (Butch) Hudgins Jr.


1946 - 2019
Captain Johnnie E. (Butch) Hudgins Jr. Obituary
Captain Johnnie (Butch) E. Hudgins, Jr. died Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Butch was born on May 22, 1946 in Mathews, Virginia to Johnnie Sr. and Julia Hudgins. Butch proudly served in the Army in Vietnam as an MP. He served as a police officer in Richmond, Virginia and the rest of his working career in the maritime industry as a tugboat captain. Butch loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, family get-togethers and entertaining friends in his man cave. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Freddie Brown and George Brown, and nephew Chris Brown. Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Hudgins; daughters, Dana Boothe (Frankie), Jennifer Davis (David) and Melinda Hudgins; his sister Deborah Hall (Jeff); a brother Melvin (Bubby) Brown; a brother-in-law Donald Moseley (Carol); grandchildren Gabriel Davis and Michael Davis (Brandy); two great-grandchildren Lilly and Ben and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Disabled American Veterans or .
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019
