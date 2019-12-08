Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
251 Richneck Rd.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Eustis Regimental Memorial Chapel
Fort Eustis, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. Major Johnnie L. Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sgt. Major Johnnie L. Harvey Obituary
After a long, fulfilling life, Johnnie L. Harvey peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on December 4, 2019. Funeral services in his honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Fort Eustis Regimental Memorial Chapel, Fort Eustis, VA. For those wishing to pay respects or view, Sgt. Maj. Harvey will lie in state in the sanctuary of Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 12:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The family will be present to receive visitors from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be an interment with full military honors immediately following the funeral service at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery.

For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -