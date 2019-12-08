|
After a long, fulfilling life, Johnnie L. Harvey peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on December 4, 2019. Funeral services in his honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Fort Eustis Regimental Memorial Chapel, Fort Eustis, VA. For those wishing to pay respects or view, Sgt. Maj. Harvey will lie in state in the sanctuary of Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 12:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The family will be present to receive visitors from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be an interment with full military honors immediately following the funeral service at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery.
For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019