Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Livingwell Bible Church
1245 N. King Street
Hampton, VA
Johnson Leroy Ward Obituary
Johnson Ward would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of offer you can't refuse for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be socializing, humming, singing and smiling for eternity. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. The ice cream is delicious, and you never gain an ounce. He left detailed instructions for his wife (Adonica) and children(Stephon and Alexis) to celebrate his mission here which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated. The celebration will be hosted by Smith Brothers Funeral Home on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11 am in the New Livingwell Bible Church 1245 N. King Street Hampton, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 1 to 3 pm followed by visitation from 3 to 4 pm at the funeral home 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 21, 2019
