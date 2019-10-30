|
Jon Adrian Perrott, of College Station, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family from 5 to 7 pm Friday, November 1 at the Callaway-Jones Funeral Center at 3001 S College Avenue in Bryan. Jon's life will be honored with a Celebration of Life at 11 am Saturday, November 2 at Central Church at 1991 FM 158 in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
He was born to Carter and Lubertha Perrott in Oakland, California. Jon earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geography/City and Regional Planning from the University of California at Berkeley, a Masters of Public Administration at California State University East Bay, and was a Ph.D. Candidate in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communication at Texas A&M University. He was a member of the Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society, and maintained a 3.9 GPA while working full-time and raising a family. Jon enjoyed working as a Policy Analyst for AgriLogic Consulting.
Jon was a charter member of the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter in Kentucky, and served as a deacon and taughtkindergarten Sunday school at Central Church alongside his wife Lisa. He was a talented artist and gifted writer; he was in the process of self-publishing his first book. Jon was a man of faith who lived life serving others, and was known for his quiet strength, easygoing personality, and passion for apologetics.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carter and Lubertha Perrott. Survivors include his loving wife Lisa Perrott; his children, Micah and Zoe; his brothers, Carter Perrott (Pam), Curtis Perrott (Audrey), Brian Perrott; nieces and nephews, Killian, Kayla, Alexis, David, Tiffany, Chamier; and other family members and countless friends who were blessed to know him.
Memorial contributions can be sent in Jon's honor to Answers in Genesis, Samaritan's Purse, or Hope Pregnancy Center.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019