Jon Mackey Millner, 74, of Newport News, passed away on March 2, 2019 with his family by his side. Jon is an American patriot who served as a Colonel in the U.S. Army for over 30 years. Jon loved spending his retirement with his energetic and adoring grandchildren, singing in the church choir, golfing with friends and beloved son, and faithfully caring for the neighborhood geese, birds, and deer. He will be forever missed for his kind and gentle presence, soft chuckle, and loyal friendship. Jon is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Martha Millner; children, Josh (Heather) Millner of Richmond, Virginia; Amy (Lanie) Finlayson of Charlotte, North Carolina; 7 grandchildren; sister, Janet Millner of Hebron, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Jones; sister, Karen Millner-Adams; parents, Burdell and Helen Millner. A service celebrating Jon's life will be held at Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church in Newport News on Friday, March 22 at 3pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary