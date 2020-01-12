|
Jon Michael "Mick" Stefula, 73 of Hollidaysburg, formerly of Yorktown, VA for over 40, years died Friday afternoon January 10, 2020 at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Altoona.
He was born September 19, 1946 in Altoona a son of the late Joseph A. and Helen M. (Chatham) Stefula.
Surviving are a daughter Sherri Horne and her husband Derek of Bedford and their son Owen; a sister Patty Teufel and her husband Bill of Hollidaysburg; a sister Debbie Dambeck and her husband Jim of Altoona; a sister-in-law Evelyn Stefula of New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews; and Aaron, who considered Mick as a second father. Mick was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Stefula.
Mr. Stefula attended St. Mark's Catholic Church when he lived locally, and he attended various Catholic churches while he lived in the Virginia Tidewater area.
He was a 1964 graduate of Altoona High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1964-1967. Mick retired as a pipe coverer/insulator from Huntington Ingalls Industries (formerly Newport News Shipyards) in 2015 following over 40 years' service.
He loved warm weather and enjoyed traveling to and spending time in Ft. Lauderdale, FL for six weeks each year. He was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and was known to have placed a bet or two on football games. He was especially proud to have received a personal letter from Joe Paterno thanking him for his recruiting suggestions.
There will be no public viewing.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Altoona with Rev. Ronald V. Osinski officiating with military honors to follow. Interment will be made at Calvary Cemetery, Altoona.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020