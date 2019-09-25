Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jonathan J. Bailey


1964 - 2019
Jonathan J. Bailey Obituary
Jonathan Julian Bailey, "Jay" was born July 15, 1964 in Hampton, Virginia. He passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jonathan M. Bailey; his mother, Willnette Tobe Bailey; his brother, Lamarcus A. Bailey; his sister, Julianna Siddiqi (Shahi); an aunt, Marie Dixon (Johnny); an uncle, John Tobe (Brenda) and a host of other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019
