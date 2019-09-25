|
|
Jonathan Julian Bailey, "Jay" was born July 15, 1964 in Hampton, Virginia. He passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jonathan M. Bailey; his mother, Willnette Tobe Bailey; his brother, Lamarcus A. Bailey; his sister, Julianna Siddiqi (Shahi); an aunt, Marie Dixon (Johnny); an uncle, John Tobe (Brenda) and a host of other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019