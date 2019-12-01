|
Mr. Jonathan L. Jarman, "Nook", son of the late Theodore J. Jarman, Sr. and Julia N. Jarman was born in Warwick County on July 6, 1951 and departed this life on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Palomar Medical Center, Poway CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edmond M. Jarman, and his sister, Joannetta Jarman. Jonathan grew up in a family of nine children and was educated in the Newport News Public School System. He was a graduate of the Huntington High School class of 1969. Jonathan attended Clark Community College, Las Vegas NV, earning an Associate Degree of Applied Sciences in Communications, then a B.A. Degree in Communications from the University of Nevada. He was baptized at an early age at Zion Baptist Church. Later, he became a member of Wesley Grove United Church of Christ. After high school, he was employed by the Newport News Shipyard. He later joined the United States Air Force and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He married Patricia Morse Jarman and they were blessed with one son, Jonathan L (Jessica) Jarman. He later married Allison Wagner and shared in rearing her two daughters, Pearl and Austriana. He was employed in higher education at several colleges and universities, throughout his career in California, Louisiana, Virginia, and Nevada. Left to cherish his many memories, is his wife Allison, his son, Jonathan, "JJ" (Jessica), five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four brothers, Theodore (Lavern), Bernard (Delcher), Kenneth (Jocie), and Ronald (Kendra), two sisters, Rosalyn (Julius) and Donna (Johnnie), and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends. Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church Hampton, VA, by Pastor Charles Ricks of Bethel Temple Church, Hampton, VA. The family of the late Jonathan L. Jarman has entrusted his final care to the staff at the C. C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019