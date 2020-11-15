1/1
Jonathan Michael Ward
Jonathan Michael Ward, 32, of Newport News, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2020. Jonathan, fondly known as "Bubba", to his brother was a big Pittsburg Steelers fan and had collected hot wheel cars since he was a little boy. He worked as a flooring and carpet installer for the past 15 years. Jonathan had a huge, loving heart and will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James "Pap Pap" Bridgeman and John W. Ward. He is survived by his loving mother, Cindy Bridgeman Ward; brother, Matt (fiancé, Alexis); grandmothers, Diana Bridgeman and Lila Ward; father, Johnny Ward; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
November 13, 2020
From the time we were kids to talking a year ago about who would be the last out law on the street we both were the last outlaws.
James Rhodes
Friend
November 13, 2020
I loved his smile and that grin the most. Will miss him so much. Took a piece of my heart with him. So many good memories of his childhood. Our family luvs you so much. Rest In Peace our nephew and cousin
Barbara VanAlstine
Family
November 13, 2020
