Jonathan Michael Ward, 32, of Newport News, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2020. Jonathan, fondly known as "Bubba", to his brother was a big Pittsburg Steelers fan and had collected hot wheel cars since he was a little boy. He worked as a flooring and carpet installer for the past 15 years. Jonathan had a huge, loving heart and will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James "Pap Pap" Bridgeman and John W. Ward. He is survived by his loving mother, Cindy Bridgeman Ward; brother, Matt (fiancé, Alexis); grandmothers, Diana Bridgeman and Lila Ward; father, Johnny Ward; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.