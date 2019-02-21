|
|
Jonathan O. Newby of Chesterfield, VA departed this life on February 15, 2019.He is survived by wife Regina Newby; two sons Jonathan and Braxton Newby ; parents JoeAnn and John O. Newby.Visitation Thursday, Feb 21st at Cypress Baptist Church, 849 Runnymede Rd, Elberon, VA, 6-8pm. Funeral, Friday, Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA, at 1:00pm.Private internment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Massey Cancer Center, P.O. box 980124, Richmond, 23298 in memory of Jonathan O. Newby.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2019