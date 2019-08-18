Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Tyler Harcum Jamison


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Tyler Harcum Jamison Obituary
Jonathan Tyler Harcum Jamison 22 passed away much too soon on August 15 2019. He was a life long resident of Poquoson and graduated Poquoson High School the class of 2015. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Jamison of Poquoson, Va.; his parents Jonathan and Dawn Jamison and brother Micah Jamison all of Poquoson, Va.; his grandparents Dale and Linda Jamison of Hampton, Va.; his great-grandmother (Nan) Polly Jamison of Timberville, Va, other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jackie and Brenda Harcum and his great-grandparents William Jamison and Junior and Betty Fitzwater. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday August 20th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. Family will receive friends from 6 to 730 pm, Monday August 19, 2019 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. Memorial contributions can be made to Epilepsy Foundation Virginia, PO Box 8800754 UVA Health Sciences Center Charlottesville, Va 22908. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now