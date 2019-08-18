|
Jonathan Tyler Harcum Jamison 22 passed away much too soon on August 15 2019. He was a life long resident of Poquoson and graduated Poquoson High School the class of 2015. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Jamison of Poquoson, Va.; his parents Jonathan and Dawn Jamison and brother Micah Jamison all of Poquoson, Va.; his grandparents Dale and Linda Jamison of Hampton, Va.; his great-grandmother (Nan) Polly Jamison of Timberville, Va, other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jackie and Brenda Harcum and his great-grandparents William Jamison and Junior and Betty Fitzwater. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday August 20th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. Family will receive friends from 6 to 730 pm, Monday August 19, 2019 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson. Memorial contributions can be made to Epilepsy Foundation Virginia, PO Box 8800754 UVA Health Sciences Center Charlottesville, Va 22908. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019