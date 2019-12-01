|
Jonnie Faye Hargrove, 70, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. A lifelong resident of Hampton, Jonnie graduated from Kecoughtan High School. Following high school, she served in the then the United States Navy as a neuropsychiatric technician. After her service, she volunteered at Sarah Bonwell Hudgins before returning to school at Thomas Nelson Community College and Old Dominion University. Jonnie was a special education teacher at Cooper Elementary School and then Phoebus High School, from where she retired.
Jonnie was a lifelong animal lover; and at one time, she owned dogs, birds and rabbits. Panda, a black collie, was her greatest love. Reuben a sun conure, was her favorite bird who she had taught to do tricks; and during summers, she worked with the birds at Busch Gardens and dogs at the kennel. Jonnie also volunteered at the Merrimac Dog Training Club, training puppies. Her border collie, Kylie, earned her therapy dog title visiting schools and the elderly at the Shelton Home.
Jonnie was known for her wonderful sense of humor and wit. With her background in psychology, she was always available to listen and share her sage advice. Jonnie loved being with friends reminiscing; and two of her fondest memories were her Alaskan cruise and two trips to Europe with the Cascianos. There was always lots of fun and laughter with Jonnie; and she will be greatly missed by all of those who loved her.
Jonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Gibbons; her stepfather, William Gibbons; and her brother, David Hargrove.
She is survived by her brother, James Patrick Gibbons.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Animal Aid Society, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019