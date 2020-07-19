Jonzennie Mewborne Jones born November 3, 1934 departed this life on July 11, 2020. She had fiercely battled Multiple Sclerosis for the past twenty years. Throughout that time, she always kept a positive attitude.
Jonzennie grew up on Chesapeake Avenue in Hampton Va. She graduated from Newport News High School, obtained her undergraduate degree from Duke University and a master's degree in education from the University of Virginia. She also attended Katherine Gibbs College in Boston and worked as a Medical Transcriptionist in Boston. She later taught high school history and social studies in Newport News.
Jonzennie participated in the Hampton Roads Garden Club and the Junior League of Hampton Roads; and was active in the Newport News Republican City Committee. She was very proud of the Nautical heritage of Hampton Roads and studied the topic immensely. Including, serving as a Docent at the Mariner's Museum for many years, where she was most passionate about the job. As a huge Duke Blue Devils Basketball fan, she always knew their record and watched every tournament game, up until this year when the tournament was cancelled.
She had a beautiful smile and always taught self-discipline and responsibility but could still have fun.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Edward Bruce Mewborne and Johnzennie Mewborne; and her brother, Dr. Edward Bruce Mewborne. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Bruce Jones of Newport News and Yeatts Mewborne Jones of Arlington, VA; and two granddaughters, Merritt Frances Jones and Lydia May Jones.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, by Rev. Anne R. Kirchmier. To view the service live online, after 12:55pm on Saturday, please go to the obituary on www.rhaydensmith.com
, for the direct link to the service.
The family wishes expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, https://secure.mymsaa.org/donate
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-825-8070.