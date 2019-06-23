Jordan Caleb Walker passed on June 14, 2019, in Newport News, VA, at the age of 30. Born in Annapolis, MD, on June 5, 1989, he was the only child of Darren and Lynn Ann Walker, also of Newport News. He is survived by his parents; daughter Cadence Walker and her mother Savanna Walker-Eby of Poquoson; grandparents Donald and Joanne Walker of Ellerbe, NC; grandfather Rasely Moyer of Florida; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins, as well as an army of friends. He was preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Mary Moyer.



Jordan was a performer at Busch Gardens for many seasons, his favorite role being Jack the Ripper at Howl-o-Scream. He loved going to concerts, karaoke singing, playing video games, watching science-fiction/superhero movies, and live-action role playing. He was known for his sense of humor and his empathy. Always quick with a sword and a quip, he was and forever will be our pirate.



Jordan was a proud father, wonderful son, and caring friend. He is fiercely loved and missed.



Jordan's memorial service will be held at the American Legion at 368 American Legion Drive in Newport News, VA, on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jordan's name to Taking Control of Your Diabetes (tcoyd.org), an organization that educates and motivates people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition. Published in Daily Press on June 23, 2019