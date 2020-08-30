Jordon Matkowski

Jordon "Jim" Matkowski passed away on August 12 in Florida. He was 89. Jim was a veteran of the US Air Force and a retired civil servant with over 30 years of distinguished service. Always known for his beautiful yard, after retirement Jim became a Master Gardner. Along the way, he raised a close knit family with his loving wife of 52 years, Mary. Jim remained very active throughout his life, and at 74 became a Certified Personal Trainer. A long time member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Kathleen and granddaughter Jennifer. Jim was a kind and generous person, well liked and well respected by everyone who knew him. Mourning his passing are son Christopher and wife Leslie; daughter Sandra; three beautiful granddaughters, Emily, Dana and Sarah; and great-grandchildren Amelia and David. A funeral Mass with military honors will be held in Florida. He will be laid to rest with his family at the St. Joan of Arc columbarium in Yorktown.



