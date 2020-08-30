1/
Jordon Matkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordon "Jim" Matkowski passed away on August 12 in Florida. He was 89. Jim was a veteran of the US Air Force and a retired civil servant with over 30 years of distinguished service. Always known for his beautiful yard, after retirement Jim became a Master Gardner. Along the way, he raised a close knit family with his loving wife of 52 years, Mary. Jim remained very active throughout his life, and at 74 became a Certified Personal Trainer. A long time member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Kathleen and granddaughter Jennifer. Jim was a kind and generous person, well liked and well respected by everyone who knew him. Mourning his passing are son Christopher and wife Leslie; daughter Sandra; three beautiful granddaughters, Emily, Dana and Sarah; and great-grandchildren Amelia and David. A funeral Mass with military honors will be held in Florida. He will be laid to rest with his family at the St. Joan of Arc columbarium in Yorktown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved