|
|
Jose L. (Jun) Obafial, Jr died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Manilla, Philippines, he moved to Hampton in 1995 and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Jun is survived by his wife, India; children, James, Jose, Charles, Wilhelmina, Kimberly and Michele; many brothers and sisters; and many grandchildren.A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Little Sisters of the Poor 1503 Michaels Rd, Richmond, Va 23229, www.LittleSistersofthePoor.org.Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019