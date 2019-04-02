Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Jose Obafial
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Obafial
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose L. (Jun) Obafial Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose L. (Jun) Obafial Jr. Obituary
Jose L. (Jun) Obafial, Jr died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Manilla, Philippines, he moved to Hampton in 1995 and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Jun is survived by his wife, India; children, James, Jose, Charles, Wilhelmina, Kimberly and Michele; many brothers and sisters; and many grandchildren.A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Little Sisters of the Poor 1503 Michaels Rd, Richmond, Va 23229, www.LittleSistersofthePoor.org.Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now