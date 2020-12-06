1/1
Joseph Albro Crosby
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Albro Crosby was born December 19, 1944 and died December 3, 2020.

The world has lost a unique and much loved individual.

Joe was a graduate of Hampton High School and Old Dominion College where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He began working for Peninsula Electric Motor Service as a teenager while in high school and so impressed his manager, Jimmy Carr, that he was hired immediately after graduation from ODC.

This turned into a lifetime career as he remained with the company until his retirement in 2018.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Jerry Crosby, son Hans Crosby, daughter Dana Crosby DeAngelo, step daughter Candy Shaw (Norm), step son David Cain (Sherri), sister Lynn Crosby Koppel (Don), brother Van Crosby (Lynn), mother of his children Sherrill Crosby, 10 grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Elma Crosby and a beloved grandson Brandon.

Given up now to God, he will be missed here on earth.

The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved