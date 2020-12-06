Joseph Albro Crosby was born December 19, 1944 and died December 3, 2020.



The world has lost a unique and much loved individual.



Joe was a graduate of Hampton High School and Old Dominion College where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He began working for Peninsula Electric Motor Service as a teenager while in high school and so impressed his manager, Jimmy Carr, that he was hired immediately after graduation from ODC.



This turned into a lifetime career as he remained with the company until his retirement in 2018.



He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Jerry Crosby, son Hans Crosby, daughter Dana Crosby DeAngelo, step daughter Candy Shaw (Norm), step son David Cain (Sherri), sister Lynn Crosby Koppel (Don), brother Van Crosby (Lynn), mother of his children Sherrill Crosby, 10 grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Elma Crosby and a beloved grandson Brandon.



Given up now to God, he will be missed here on earth.



The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



