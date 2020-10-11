1/1
JOSEPH ANDREW MCNICHOL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph McNichol, 63, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 13, 2020. He fought a long, hard battle and his passing leaves us with a deep emptiness. He graduated from Hampton High and went on to graduate from ODU. Joe loved fishing, camping, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite place to be was relaxing on the beach at the Outer Banks or watching the Philadelphia Eagles with his family. He was known for his sense of humor and his love of all kinds of seafood. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and serenaded us while he worked. We will miss the joy he brought into our lives and those bright blue smiling eyes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary McNichol; his brothers, Mike McNichol and Pete McNichol. He is survived by his wife, Patty McNichol; his sons, Joseph (Renee) and Matthew (Therese); his grandchildren, Finnegan and Evelyn and his brother, John McNichol.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Monsignor Robert Perkins. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved