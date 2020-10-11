Joseph McNichol, 63, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 13, 2020. He fought a long, hard battle and his passing leaves us with a deep emptiness. He graduated from Hampton High and went on to graduate from ODU. Joe loved fishing, camping, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite place to be was relaxing on the beach at the Outer Banks or watching the Philadelphia Eagles with his family. He was known for his sense of humor and his love of all kinds of seafood. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and serenaded us while he worked. We will miss the joy he brought into our lives and those bright blue smiling eyes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary McNichol; his brothers, Mike McNichol and Pete McNichol. He is survived by his wife, Patty McNichol; his sons, Joseph (Renee) and Matthew (Therese); his grandchildren, Finnegan and Evelyn and his brother, John McNichol.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Monsignor Robert Perkins. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.