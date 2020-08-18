Joseph Anselmo died on August 14, 2020. A native New Yorker, Joe was born in Brooklyn on August 17, 1929. He graduated from Columbia University with a BA in 1951. Following college, he served in the Army during the Korean War and later earned a law degree from St. Johns University.
Joe completed a successful 40 year career with Allstate Insurance Company in New York, before retiring to Williamsburg with his wife Angela in 2000. He became a volunteer in the Nursing Home Ombudsman program of the Capital Area Agency on Aging, visiting nursing homes in the Richmond area as well as Williamsburg. In 2008, the Area Agency on Aging presented Joe with an award for "Enhancing the Quality of Life for Older Adults". In addition, he became a volunteer mentor for visiting scholars from China who were part of the Confucius Institute at William and Mary. Over the years he tutored dozens of students in English language and American Culture.
Joe took great pleasure in having lunch at the Terrace Room at the Williamsburg Inn, and reading three or more newspapers every day.
Joe's life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Olaf's Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188, at 11:00AM on Friday, August 21, preceded by visitation with his wife and family at 10:30. Face masks must be worn and social distancing be observed. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
