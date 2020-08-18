1/1
Joseph Anselmo
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Anselmo died on August 14, 2020. A native New Yorker, Joe was born in Brooklyn on August 17, 1929. He graduated from Columbia University with a BA in 1951. Following college, he served in the Army during the Korean War and later earned a law degree from St. Johns University.

Joe completed a successful 40 year career with Allstate Insurance Company in New York, before retiring to Williamsburg with his wife Angela in 2000. He became a volunteer in the Nursing Home Ombudsman program of the Capital Area Agency on Aging, visiting nursing homes in the Richmond area as well as Williamsburg. In 2008, the Area Agency on Aging presented Joe with an award for "Enhancing the Quality of Life for Older Adults". In addition, he became a volunteer mentor for visiting scholars from China who were part of the Confucius Institute at William and Mary. Over the years he tutored dozens of students in English language and American Culture.

Joe took great pleasure in having lunch at the Terrace Room at the Williamsburg Inn, and reading three or more newspapers every day.

Joe's life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Olaf's Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188, at 11:00AM on Friday, August 21, preceded by visitation with his wife and family at 10:30. Face masks must be worn and social distancing be observed. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Olaf's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Olaf's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
MR.Anselmo was a real gentlemen and kind person.We learn to know him by shopping with us at Blinds Galore in Williamsburg. May his soul rest in peace......Woody and Ruthie Mitchell Newport News, Va.
Woody and Ruthie Mitchell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved