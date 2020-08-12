Joseph Bernard Talbot passed away on August 9, 2020 in his home after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Kimball Talbot; three daughters, Jayne Talbot (Ernie Page), Susan Corlett (Eddy Corlett), and Kitty Talbot (Jeff Bragg); five grandsons, Will, Joey, Justin, Ethan, Quinn; and step grandchildren, Julia, Ernie, Brandon and Jeremy. He is also survived by his brother, William Talbot.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine Talbot; his sisters, June Thomas and Kay Adams; and his brother, John Talbot.
Joe grew up in Reading, Massachusetts and graduated from Reading High School where he excelled in academics, and was a stellar athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed sports as a player and a fan, rarely missing a Red Sox game and closely following other Boston teams. As an adult, he became an accomplished golfer and he relished the weekly matches and the friendships he made through the sport. He passed on this love of sports, especially golf, to his children and grandchildren
Joe began his 33-year career with NASA at Lewis Research Center in Ohio and spent most of it at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. He especially enjoyed his work with the Scout Program Office. His later assignments included a tenure at NASA Headquarters as program manager for Shuttle payloads, and member of the Space Station Freedom Design team at NASA Johnson Space Center. Joe was selected to attend the Harvard University Senior Executive Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. He received several awards for his service including recognition by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics for his leadership. He retired in 1995 as the Deputy Director of Space.
In retirement, he was very active and served as president of the Colonial Capital Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed tutoring in the local schools and treasured the friends as they served the community. He was also a member of Crown Colony.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Bede on September 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Socially distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Williamsburg House of Mercy, 10 Harrison Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185, or to the charity of your choice
