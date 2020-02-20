|
|
Joseph C. Otto, Jr., 84, former U.S. Army, passed away on February 20th. Joe is survived by his wife Rosemary of 58 years of marriage; daughters, Vicki Stout and Kerry Greene; son-in-law, Dennis Greene; brother, James Otto; sister, Katherine Danforth and his loving grandchildren, Matthew Stout and Dylan and Katelyn Greene. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 21st at 11:00 am at St. Bede Catholic Church with a visitation starting one hour prior. Please Visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net for full obit.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020