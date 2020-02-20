Home

Joseph C. Otto Jr.

Joseph C. Otto Jr. Obituary
Joseph C. Otto, Jr., 84, former U.S. Army, passed away on February 20th. Joe is survived by his wife Rosemary of 58 years of marriage; daughters, Vicki Stout and Kerry Greene; son-in-law, Dennis Greene; brother, James Otto; sister, Katherine Danforth and his loving grandchildren, Matthew Stout and Dylan and Katelyn Greene. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 21st at 11:00 am at St. Bede Catholic Church with a visitation starting one hour prior. Please Visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net for full obit.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020
