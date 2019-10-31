|
A celebration of life for Conner Guido will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. on the Tabb High School soccer field located at 4431 Big Bethel Road. In case of inclement weather the celebration of life will be moved to Waters Edge Church 6830 George Washington Memorial highway Yorktown, VA 23692. To begin at Noon. Conner loves soccer and was at home on the Tabb soccer field. Please join us in celebrating Conner's life in his "final game." We welcome anyone who has brief memories and stories they would like to share during the celebration. Some seating will be available, but please bring a blanket or bag chairs. Also please dress casual and comfortably. Thank you again for all of the support and love- Conner's Family
A full online obituary will be posted at a later date on InMemoryOf.Us/obituaries-g
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019