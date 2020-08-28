Joseph Dean Elliott, born October 9, 1954, in Hampton, VA, passed away at home on August 21, 2020, with his family by his side. Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother. His family meant everything to him and he always put everyone's needs before his own. Joe was a very caring, loving and giving person. As a young man, he worked in various jobs, eventually settling into being one of the best and most respected auto wholesalers in Hampton Roads.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Cleo Elliott, his brothers Tom, James, Bill, and Steven Elliott, his mother and father in-law John and Ruth Lester, a brother-in-law Ronnie Lester, and his sister-in-law Ginger Fabry. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Cindy Lester Elliott, his children David Elliott, Jamie Elliott Hensley (David), Jessica Elliott (Casey), Austin Elliott (Christina), Meagan Monet Elliott (Michael), his sister Susan Elliott English (Bill); eight grandchildren (Kira, Ellie, Mattie, Kaden, Colton, Sophia, Dustin and Cain (plus Everleigh who will arrive very soon), and one great-grandson, Brantley. Also left to cherish his memory is a very large extended family. Joe was blessed to have in-laws who loved him (Mike and Sherry and Kathy). There are not enough words to describe the emptiness felt by all who loved Joe. He will be missed and cherished for eternity.



Due to Covid-19, a private celebration of life was held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store