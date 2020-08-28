1/1
Joseph D. Elliott
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Dean Elliott, born October 9, 1954, in Hampton, VA, passed away at home on August 21, 2020, with his family by his side. Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother. His family meant everything to him and he always put everyone's needs before his own. Joe was a very caring, loving and giving person. As a young man, he worked in various jobs, eventually settling into being one of the best and most respected auto wholesalers in Hampton Roads.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Cleo Elliott, his brothers Tom, James, Bill, and Steven Elliott, his mother and father in-law John and Ruth Lester, a brother-in-law Ronnie Lester, and his sister-in-law Ginger Fabry. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Cindy Lester Elliott, his children David Elliott, Jamie Elliott Hensley (David), Jessica Elliott (Casey), Austin Elliott (Christina), Meagan Monet Elliott (Michael), his sister Susan Elliott English (Bill); eight grandchildren (Kira, Ellie, Mattie, Kaden, Colton, Sophia, Dustin and Cain (plus Everleigh who will arrive very soon), and one great-grandson, Brantley. Also left to cherish his memory is a very large extended family. Joe was blessed to have in-laws who loved him (Mike and Sherry and Kathy). There are not enough words to describe the emptiness felt by all who loved Joe. He will be missed and cherished for eternity.

Due to Covid-19, a private celebration of life was held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 27, 2020
My deepest love and prayers to you all. I hope all of the beautiful memories you all share bring peace to your heart!
Melanie Janik
Friend
August 27, 2020
Cindy, we are deeply saddened to hear of your husband's passing. Prayers for comfort, healing and a broken heart. May all your fond memories help to keep him close at heart. God Bless. Love, Helen & Jerry Benson, Tyler too!
Helen Benson
Friend
August 27, 2020
I don’t know how to go on without talking to you. I love you so much Joe. Seems impossible. But I know you are feeling better and that is comforting.
Susan English
Sister
August 27, 2020
I have known Joe for many years. He was alway very nice and always smiled no matter the problem. I enjoyed working with Joe and his brother Steven. Cherish your memories and he will always be watching over the family.
Marlene Welsh
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved