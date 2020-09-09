Joseph Darrell Griffin arrived in Washington, NC, on June 22, 1934, and departed from Hampton, VA, on September 6, 2020. Although formally named Joseph, his entire family and childhood friends always called him "Tinnie." High school friends called him Darrell; locally, he was called Joe. After graduation from Washington High School, he worked at a paper mill for a year and then served two years in the U.S. Army. After his discharge he enrolled in East Carolina University from which he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees. His first job as an educator was at a juvenile detention center where he taught for a year. Joe then began his career with the Hampton School System for the 1962 school year. After coaching and teaching two or three years at Buckroe Junior High School he moved into administration and through the years served as an assistant principal at Buckroe, Jones, Eaton Fundamental, and Syms. In addition to his professional duties, he owned and operated Hatteras Seafood Truck on the weekends for ten years. Sports were always a vital part of Joe's life; he enjoyed participating, coaching, and watching teams compete, He was a staunch supporter of ECU football and baseball. Win or lose the Washington Redskins and the Boston Red Sox received his support, and UNC basketball always kept his avid interest. At an early age Joe developed an appreciation for music. His taste was inclusive, ranging from Merle Haggard to Neil Diamond to Julie Andrews to Hampton Baptist Choir. He also enjoyed attending productions at Chrysler Hall and Tidewater Dinner Theater. In addition to sports and music, Joe appreciated natural scenery, graceful landscapes, and traditional Christmas decorations. He found it challenging but rewarding to design and develop wood or flagstone creations. Novels, movies, and documentaries about World War 11 had special appeal for Joe; in fact, programs about history in general captured his attention. Earlier in life he enjoyed dove hunting and freshwater fishing. Watching squirrels and birds feed in the backyard was amusing for him, small animals always captured his attention, and he rescued several, especially cats. The current kitty, Ginger, misses him. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Millie and Darrell Griffin. He is survived by Bobbie, his wife of fifty-six years, his son Brad of Arlington, and his daughter Tara of Hampton. He is also survived by his sister, Ellen (HN) Jackson of Hamilton, NC, as well as his nephew, Brent (Dorothy) Jackson of Oak City, NC; and his niece, Pam (Brantley) Denton; and children Gracie, Jackson, and Hayden of Wake Forest, NC. Knowing Joe would not want COVID-19 compromising anyone's health because of him, the family has decided not to have a celebration of his life. Viewing, however, will be available at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666 on September 10, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m.. The family will meet at Parklawn Memorial Park for a graveside service on September 11, 2020, at 12 noon. Rev. Dr. Jay Russ will officiate, and Mr. Dick Everett will play Joe's favorite hymn on the trumpet. Memorials may be sent to an animal aid society, Hampton Baptist Church, or a charity of one's choice
.