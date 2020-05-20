Joseph Dennis Evans was born in Fayetteville, Ohio July 7, 1925. He passed away on May 8, 2020. He attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for one year before his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. He graduated class of 47 in 1947.
He married Dean Shumaker in Hawaii in November, 1947. They had five children: Joe and Darlene Evans, Judith and Bob Layne, and David Evans. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters.
After some sea duty, Joe attended MIT for his Naval Engineering Degree. With 30 years of naval service, he retired in 1973 as a Captain. His dream was to build our home, which he did with wife Dean and youngest son, Dave, on the James River at First Colony, taking 16 months of love and hard labor.
Joe and Dean have lived at the Williamsburg Landing for the past three years. Dean and the family want to especially thank the Landing staff and assisted living personnel, as well as all of their caring friends for their love and support to the both of them. There will be no services, but please share online condolences at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.