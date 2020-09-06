Joseph E. Byrum, Sr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.



Joseph was born January 28, 1937 in Chowan County, NC to Berda May and Emmett Byrum. A resident of Hampton for 56 years, Joseph owned and operated Byrum Sheet Metal Works in York County until 2013. He enjoyed meeting friends and helping others during this time.



Joseph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He attended Victory Baptist Church in Hampton where he enjoyed singing gospel music and loved attending gospel concerts.



Preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn; step-father, John Hornsby; sisters, Elizabeth Baker and Ola May Wenzel; and two Heavenly grandchildren; Joseph is survived by his daughter, Jean Wright(Jeffrey); son, Joseph Byrum Jr.; daughter-in-law, Tammy Day; brothers, Emmet Byrum (Judy) and WD Byrum (Ida Mae); sister, Allen Faye Adam; grandchildren, Daniel Wright(Ashley), Ashley Harris(Rodney); and his precious great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Justin, Ryder and Riley.



You will forever be in our hearts.



A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Philip Harper, at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 162 Alleghany Rd, Hampton with interment to follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, Tuesday from 5-7 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.



The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to First Calvary Baptist Church.



