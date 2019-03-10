Early on the morning of March 8, 2019 our friend, our brother, our uncle, departed this world to head on to his next adventure. Joseph E. "Bubba" Carpenter was born in Newport News, January 17, 1950 to Carolyn and Joseph E. Carpenter. He was raised in the Hilton and Hidenwood areas of our town and while his education started there, it was his thirst for knowledge that started him on his peripatetic lifestyle. We'd love to list all of the schools that Brother Bub attended but there's simply not enough space for that! Boarding schools throughout the northeast and colleges throughout the country. As far as we know, he did actually receive a degree! Let's not forget learning to speak Italian in Perugia, Italy! He loved to travel, he loved to learn and he loved people! Bubba never met a stranger. Upon his return to Newport News in the mid 80's he was known to be a proud owner of NUMEROUS Alfa Romeos and later when he moved to Hilton, he could often be seen zipping throughout the Village and beyond on one of his NUMEROUS bicycles! He loved Hilton Village and became quite a fixture throughout the community! He was known for being a "Scotch" snob and using cutlery to orchestrate the conversation. Bubba enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and of course, espousing his views of the world and life. In fact he often shared his philosophies with many of us! He was a kind, caring soul who was loved by many. Brother Bub, thank you for blessing us with your warmth, your kindness and your zest for life; always being done your way.Bubba was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Lee Mitchell, Nancy Wesson (James), Anne Carpenter (Sam) and Michael F. Carpenter (Rebecca); his nieces and nephews, Anna and Peter Mitchell, Ford Wesson and Camden and Piper Carpenter. A Celebration of Bubba's Life will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00pm at Weymouth Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Weymouth funeral home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary