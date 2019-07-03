Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. "Joey" Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. "Joey" Green Obituary
Joseph "Joey" E. Green, 33, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a native of Virginia and resident of Newport News for 28 years. He was an electrician with Unique Environmental Energy Services. Joey was a loving husband, father and son. He loved life and helping others. His favorite pastime was working on cars and motorcycles.

Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Marianne Piekielniak and his uncle, Chester Piekielniak. He is survived by his wife, Ashleigh N. Green; daughter, Ryleigh N. Green; son, Jeramiah D. Maldonado; mother, Celia C. Green; aunt, Vicky Piekielniak; cousins, Karen Tucker and David Ellis; and several second cousins. He will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now