Joseph "Joey" E. Green, 33, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a native of Virginia and resident of Newport News for 28 years. He was an electrician with Unique Environmental Energy Services. Joey was a loving husband, father and son. He loved life and helping others. His favorite pastime was working on cars and motorcycles.
Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Marianne Piekielniak and his uncle, Chester Piekielniak. He is survived by his wife, Ashleigh N. Green; daughter, Ryleigh N. Green; son, Jeramiah D. Maldonado; mother, Celia C. Green; aunt, Vicky Piekielniak; cousins, Karen Tucker and David Ellis; and several second cousins. He will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 3, 2019