Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Gloucester Point Cemetery
Joseph Edward King Sr. Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Edward King, Sr., age 79, died at his home Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Hayes. Mr. King is a second generation, present owner of King's Seafood and Gloucester High School graduate class of 1958. Parents John and Isabella King, and a brother John S. King preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Frances M. King, son Joseph "Joey" E. King, Jr. (Karen), grandson Brandon James King (Kaitlyn), additional survivors, Bruce (Hope), Barry, Bonnie (Rusty). The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6: pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by Reverend J. L. Riggins will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Gloucester Point Cemetery. Friends are requested to assemble at the cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020
