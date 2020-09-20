1/1
Joseph Francis Dixon
1931 - 2020
Joseph Francis Dixon, 89, was called to eternal life on August 26, 2020, where for the past 3 months, while his family cared for him, he was greeted everyday by his son, Tom saying, "I love you Daddy. I am so glad you are here with us. This is where you are supposed to be."

Joseph F. Dixon was born on May 20, 1931 in Portsmouth, VA to J. Franklin and Lillian Query Dixon. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Nancy Ann Dixon, all the days of her life.

He was "Daddy" to Jodie Montgomery (Rich), Amy Johns (Scott), Tom Dixon (Debbie), James Dixon (Alethea), Gail Matauli-Pa'aa (Vao) and Lilly Dixon (Demir). He was "Pop-Pop" to 12 grandchildren-"The Big Three"-D.J. Dixon, Sarah & Erin Johns; "The Fabulous Five"-Madeline, Emily & Benjamin Montgomery, Victoria Dixon & T.K. Demir; and "The Fantastic Four" –Yasmin Demir, Sheena & Liam Matauli-Pa'aa & Walker Dixon.

Joseph Dixon graduated St. Paul's Catholic High School and attended the Apprentice School at NACA. He worked for 40 years as an Electrical Engineering Technician at NASA on one of the most successful rocket launch programs. The Scout Project took him to Africa, Italy, England, Germany, Wallops Island and many other locations. Upon retirement, he worked for Lockheed-Martin, and as an independent electrician. He served 13 years as a cook in the National Guard, which gave him the training and love of cooking for his large family.

Joseph Dixon was known for his selfless, giving demeanor, witty sense of humor, whistling while he worked and enjoying a good cold beer. He was an active faithful member of the Catholic Church his entire life, and his love of God and family knew no boundaries.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.. Donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church (ICC)-Tree Fund Program in partnership with African Parishes

Visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
