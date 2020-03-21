|
CHESAPEAKE- Joseph Goncalves, Jr., 71, died March 19, 2020. Joe was a retired project manager with Dominion Power and a Navy Veteran. He was also a Virginia Tech Alumnus, Hokie football season ticket holder for over 30 years and a proud member of The Hokie Club.
Joe is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pamela H. Goncalves; six children, Crystal Goncalves, Amanda Gester and husband Cecil, Joseph Goncalves and wife Ashley, Jackie Korbal and husband Scott, Lori Beverly and husband Patrick, and Larry Balance; sister, Delores Rowe, two brothers, Randy Goncalves and John Goncalves; and eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chase, Isla, Graham, Alex, Charlie, Parker and Carter.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Mar. 23, at 11 AM in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Sunday from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2020