Joseph Francis "Joe" Monahan, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend died peacefully on June 25, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Preceding Joe in death are his parents, Mary Jane (Whitehouse) and Regis Edward Monahan; his sister, Mary Judith (Judy) Robinson; his brother, Brian Thomas "Tommy" Monahan; his niece, Denise Howard; and his grand-nephew, Sean Moorer.
Joe is survived and greatly missed by Pamela Towns Monahan, his wife of 46 years; his daughter Joan Monahan Watson and son-in-law C. Edward Watson; his son Andrew Monahan and daughter-in-law Tanya Larionova; his son Peter Monahan and daughter in-law Madonna Chiu Monahan; his son Joseph B. Monahan and his partner Rolando Perez; and his four grandchildren: Liam and Carter Watson and Brayden and Kennedy Monahan. Joe is also survived by his siblings Regis E. Monahan and his wife Beatrice; Jeanne M. Early and her husband Fred; Timothy P. Monahan and his wife Lucy; Anne M. Mancini and her husband Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A 1962 graduate of Princess Anne High School, Joe attended West Virginia University and Old Dominion University. After enlisting in the United States Air Force, Joe completed the Intensive Language Training program at the University of Indiana Bloomington, where he developed a fluency in Mandarin Chinese. He honorably and proudly served as a voice interception specialist and translator on reconnaissance missions during the Vietnam War.
Joe completed the CBA Graduate School of Consumer Banking at the University of Virginia, and he enjoyed a career of over 35 years in the banking industry. His career began in the early 1970s at Seaboard National Bank, which became United Virginia Bank, then Crestar, and then SunTrust. A stalwart professional, Joe rose through the ranks, developed invaluable skills throughout multiple mergers, and retired as Executive Vice President at SunTrust Bank in 2004. Embodying the totality of unimpeachable ethics, Joe's humor, humility, integrity, and generosity of time, spirit, and resources served as models for his children and for all who knew him personally and professionally.
A child among seven, Joe had a deep love of family. Beyond his children, grandchildren, and wife, who he adored, Joe especially loved his siblings, their children, and their children's children. His happiest times were those when he was surrounded by family, which always included at least one dog. Joe's love of animals -- of dogs in particular -- was matched only by their love of him. His mournful beagle, Waffles, still awaits his master's return by the front door.
Joe also had an abiding love for things that brought him both considerable joy and considerable distress. Those who spent time with him on the golf course and/or on any of his boating (mis)adventures may have experienced this glorious combination of emotions first-hand. Others may have noted the many highs and lows Joe endured over the years as a loyal fan of both Virginia Tech and Florida State football. This particular struggle remains part of Joe's legacy, and we hope he now --at last-- has some influence over the officiating that happens (or perhaps doesn't happen) on the field.
A funeral mass in memory of Joe will be celebrated at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 1968 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Father Rob Cole presiding. Attendees must wear face masks and practice social distancing.
To pay respects online and sign the virtual guestbook, please visit www.josephfmonahan.com.
Joe will be inurned in the columbarium at Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach, where his family served among the founding parishioners.
Memorial gifts may be made in Joe's name to Paws of Hertford County by visiting https://www.pawsofhertfordcounty.org/ (231 Mt. Moriah Rd., Winton, NC 27986) and/or the Virginia Beach SPCA by visiting https://vbspca.com/general-donations/ (3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453).
Preceding Joe in death are his parents, Mary Jane (Whitehouse) and Regis Edward Monahan; his sister, Mary Judith (Judy) Robinson; his brother, Brian Thomas "Tommy" Monahan; his niece, Denise Howard; and his grand-nephew, Sean Moorer.
Joe is survived and greatly missed by Pamela Towns Monahan, his wife of 46 years; his daughter Joan Monahan Watson and son-in-law C. Edward Watson; his son Andrew Monahan and daughter-in-law Tanya Larionova; his son Peter Monahan and daughter in-law Madonna Chiu Monahan; his son Joseph B. Monahan and his partner Rolando Perez; and his four grandchildren: Liam and Carter Watson and Brayden and Kennedy Monahan. Joe is also survived by his siblings Regis E. Monahan and his wife Beatrice; Jeanne M. Early and her husband Fred; Timothy P. Monahan and his wife Lucy; Anne M. Mancini and her husband Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A 1962 graduate of Princess Anne High School, Joe attended West Virginia University and Old Dominion University. After enlisting in the United States Air Force, Joe completed the Intensive Language Training program at the University of Indiana Bloomington, where he developed a fluency in Mandarin Chinese. He honorably and proudly served as a voice interception specialist and translator on reconnaissance missions during the Vietnam War.
Joe completed the CBA Graduate School of Consumer Banking at the University of Virginia, and he enjoyed a career of over 35 years in the banking industry. His career began in the early 1970s at Seaboard National Bank, which became United Virginia Bank, then Crestar, and then SunTrust. A stalwart professional, Joe rose through the ranks, developed invaluable skills throughout multiple mergers, and retired as Executive Vice President at SunTrust Bank in 2004. Embodying the totality of unimpeachable ethics, Joe's humor, humility, integrity, and generosity of time, spirit, and resources served as models for his children and for all who knew him personally and professionally.
A child among seven, Joe had a deep love of family. Beyond his children, grandchildren, and wife, who he adored, Joe especially loved his siblings, their children, and their children's children. His happiest times were those when he was surrounded by family, which always included at least one dog. Joe's love of animals -- of dogs in particular -- was matched only by their love of him. His mournful beagle, Waffles, still awaits his master's return by the front door.
Joe also had an abiding love for things that brought him both considerable joy and considerable distress. Those who spent time with him on the golf course and/or on any of his boating (mis)adventures may have experienced this glorious combination of emotions first-hand. Others may have noted the many highs and lows Joe endured over the years as a loyal fan of both Virginia Tech and Florida State football. This particular struggle remains part of Joe's legacy, and we hope he now --at last-- has some influence over the officiating that happens (or perhaps doesn't happen) on the field.
A funeral mass in memory of Joe will be celebrated at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 1968 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23456, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Father Rob Cole presiding. Attendees must wear face masks and practice social distancing.
To pay respects online and sign the virtual guestbook, please visit www.josephfmonahan.com.
Joe will be inurned in the columbarium at Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach, where his family served among the founding parishioners.
Memorial gifts may be made in Joe's name to Paws of Hertford County by visiting https://www.pawsofhertfordcounty.org/ (231 Mt. Moriah Rd., Winton, NC 27986) and/or the Virginia Beach SPCA by visiting https://vbspca.com/general-donations/ (3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 30, 2020.