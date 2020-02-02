|
|
Joseph Guzik Jr., 81, has joined his wife of 49 years, Marylou Guzik in heaven on January 31, 2020 after battling many health issues and cancer. Joseph worked for Krause-Mayo for over 40 years and later continued working for Bowditch Ford in Newport News for 14 years.
Survivors include his sister Patsy Holston; his loving children, John Guzik, Michael Guzik, Dennis Guzik and Paula Musik; grandchildren, Jennifer Bills, Dawson Guzik, Logan Guzik and Ernest Musik; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Bills, Savanah Bills, Takoda Musik and Aaliyah Musik.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 7-8 PM. A time of visitation will also be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be sent to at stjude.org or Cancer Treatment Centers of America at cancercenter.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020