Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Joseph H. "Joey" Brown Obituary
Joseph H. "Joey" Brown, age 65 of Gloucester Point died at his home Saturday, August 31, 2019. Joey graduated from the College of William & Mary with a degree in Marine Biology, retiring from VIMS. Parents, Jones H. and Jean Jenkins Brown preceded him in death. He is survived by his uncle Woody Brown and wife Elizabeth as well as numerous cousins and extended family. Graveside services conducted by Pastor Art Wolz will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery. In memory of Joey, contributions may be made to . Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019
