Joseph J. Williams, 89, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Joseph was born on July 10, 1930 in Crawfordville, Florida to the late Charity and Silas Williams. At an early age, Joseph accepted Christ and was baptized at Mount Olive Baptist Church in his hometown. Once he relocated to the Peninsula, he became a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church. He served as chairman of the Trustee Ministry, taught Sunday School, and sang in the men's choir. Joseph graduated from Saint Leo University. He served 29 dedicated years in the United States Army, achieving the final rank of Sergeant Major. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Legion of Merit, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal, among other commendations. After retiring from the military, he taught military science at Denbigh High School in Newport News for 17 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his four sons, Howard, Marvin (Sharon), Michael (Renita), and David (Janet), eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister, Georgia A. Drummond of Parksley, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna C. Williams, of 53 years and three brothers, Clyde Williams, Frank Williams, and Trave Williams.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, 1331 30th Street Newport News, VA 23607. Interment will follow, with full military honors, at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home and the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Mr. Williams will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020