Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Funeral Home - Ark
8710 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Ark, VA 23003
(804) 693-3200
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Gloucester Fields Cemetery
Hayes, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Paige


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Paige Obituary
Joseph L. Paige (also known as SGT. Joseph L. Paige, U.S. Army, Retired), 82, of Ordinary, Gloucester County, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Joe was born in Gloucester on July 1, 1937 to the late Samuel D. and Helen Thorton Paige.

He is survived by three brothers: Ernest Paige (Mary), Ronald Paige and Wallace Paige (Doris); three sisters: Katherine "Kitty" Holloway, Shirley Holloway and Saundra Holloway; two Sisters-in-law: Annabelle Paige and Diane Paige. Other relatives include daughter-in-law: Carol Paige; A host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and a dedicated health support staff.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Gloucester Fields Cemetery, Hayes, VA.

Professional services are entrusted to Howard Funeral Home, Ark, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -