Joseph L. Paige (also known as SGT. Joseph L. Paige, U.S. Army, Retired), 82, of Ordinary, Gloucester County, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Joe was born in Gloucester on July 1, 1937 to the late Samuel D. and Helen Thorton Paige.
He is survived by three brothers: Ernest Paige (Mary), Ronald Paige and Wallace Paige (Doris); three sisters: Katherine "Kitty" Holloway, Shirley Holloway and Saundra Holloway; two Sisters-in-law: Annabelle Paige and Diane Paige. Other relatives include daughter-in-law: Carol Paige; A host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and a dedicated health support staff.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Gloucester Fields Cemetery, Hayes, VA.
Professional services are entrusted to Howard Funeral Home, Ark, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2020