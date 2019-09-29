|
Newport News- Joseph Lilley, 57, passed away September 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Helen Lilley, and brothers William and Stephen Lilley.
Survivors include his brother, David Lilley; sister-in-law, Jane Lilley; nephew, John Lilley; niece, Elizabeth Autrey; great nephews, Benjamin Lilley and David Autrey and aunts, Jean Miller and Anne Bruton. An inurnment of ashes will be held in the Memorial Garden of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Newport News on November 17, 2019 at 3 pm. Cremation Society of Virginia assisted with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019