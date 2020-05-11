Joe Eason of Gloucester, 75, passed away at home surrounded by the people who loved him on May 3,2020 after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer. Joe was proceeded in death by his parents, William and Mary Eason, brother Jerry Eason. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Patsy Murphy Eason, step daughter Andrea Spears (Warren), step son Brad Burnett, daughters Joann Eason and Jan Stapleton. He is also survived by 7 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 7 great grandchildren, sisters Jan Mahoney, Judy Bradshaw, brother Jeffrey Eason (June), sister in law Virginia Eason, numerous nieces and nephews, and his little dog Lucy who was his constant companion. We would like to thank Riverside Walter Reed Hospice team for the wonderful care during Joe's last few weeks, with a special thank you to Tami and Lillian. I would also like to thank my daughter, Andrea Spears and great granddaughter Haven Miller for all of their love and support for both Joe and I. Also a big thanks to Jeff and June for their love and guidance during this difficult time. We will have a private gathering at a later date.



You may be gone but never forgotten. We love you Joe. You will forever be in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store