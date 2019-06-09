Home

Joseph Nelson Richardson

Joseph Nelson Richardson Obituary
Joseph Nelson Richardson, 70, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Washington, NC, Joe grew up in Hampton, and graduated from Kecoughtan High School. He worked as a firefighter in Hampton and then at the Newport News Shipyard. Joe was active in AA on the Peninsula.Joe is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Suzanne Richardson Watland; brothers, Thomas Richardson and Wayne Richardson; grandchildren, Pressley Watland and Jaxon Watland; and his good friend George Nichols.A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 3-5 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Hampton Moose Lodge, 207 E. Mercury Blvd.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
