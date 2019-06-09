|
Joseph Nelson Richardson, 70, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Washington, NC, Joe grew up in Hampton, and graduated from Kecoughtan High School. He worked as a firefighter in Hampton and then at the Newport News Shipyard. Joe was active in AA on the Peninsula.Joe is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Suzanne Richardson Watland; brothers, Thomas Richardson and Wayne Richardson; grandchildren, Pressley Watland and Jaxon Watland; and his good friend George Nichols.A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 3-5 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Hampton Moose Lodge, 207 E. Mercury Blvd.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019