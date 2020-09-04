1/1
Joseph Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 26, 2020, at the age of 63, the Lord called his faithful servant Joseph Palmer home to eternal rest. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Whiting's Funeral Home, with a viewing being held two hours prior to his service. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Facebook live-streaming of the service will be available. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved