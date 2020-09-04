On August 26, 2020, at the age of 63, the Lord called his faithful servant Joseph Palmer home to eternal rest. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Whiting's Funeral Home, with a viewing being held two hours prior to his service. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Facebook live-streaming of the service will be available. Full obituary and condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com