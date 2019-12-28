Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church
114 Palace Ln
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
1921 - 2019
Joseph Petro Obituary
Joseph (Joe) Petro, 98, of Williamsburg, passed away December 13, 2019 after a short battle with Pneumonia. Born April 5, 1921, the son of George and Susan (Pipa) Petrun.

He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Barbara, his first wife Eveleen Iman Petro and his second wife Helen Yura Petro. He is also predeceased by his brothers George, Stephen, Eli and John, and his sister Ann.

He is survived by his children Joseph Petro and wife Emily Halpin Petro, John Petro and Wife Jane Clayton, Judy Buchanan and husband Bruce, and Jerry Petro and Carol Ely. He is also survived by five beloved grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, siblings Mary, Paul and Robert, and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph grew up in Pennsylvania and at age 16 he enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps. He served in PA, and was later stationed in AZ, where he was honorably discharged in June of 1939. A few months later in November 1939, he enlisted in the Navy, which was his career for the next 30 years. He served throughout WWII. Joe served on the USS George F. Elliott during the battle of Guadalcanal. During that battle, the ship was hit and sunk, and he was transferred to the USS McCawley, another troop transport. For the next nine months he was stationed in the jungle on the Russell Islands, after which he returned to the US. During his time in the Navy he was a Weapons Specialist, a Warrant Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Grades 1, 2, 3, and 4. He learned many life lessons while in the Navy, things he carried with him for the remainder of his life.

In 1945 while on a bus to Fairbank he met his first wife Eveleen Iman who he married in 1946. Following his career in the Navy, Joe and Eveleen started their own successful engraving business in Williamsburg, VA.

When not working, Joseph loved to spend time with his family and volunteering at his church, Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church. It was there that he met and married Helen Yura Petro in May, 1989. Joseph moved to Norfolk, VA after marrying Helen, and returned to Williamsburg in 2016. He was proud of his work with Adopt-A-Highway and received a caring Award from them in 1994. Some of his personal interests included travel, stamp collecting, gardening, Tai Chi and attending ship reunions. Throughout his life, Joseph was known for his commitment and generosity to his family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5 from 6-8:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A Mass will take place Monday, January 6 at 10:30am at Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church, 114 Palace Ln, Williamsburg. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Operationsmile.org or Foodforthepoor.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 28, 2019
