Joseph Pikul, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Joe was born in Holyoke, MA to Polish immigrants. He met and married his wife of 67 years, Jean in 1950. Joe retired as a welder for Digital Computers where he worked for over 20 years and was a member of Warwick United Church of Christ.
Joe never met a stranger, had an exceptional work ethic, and worked until he was 88 years old. He loved working with his hands, enjoyed anything related to sci-fi, especially Star Trek, and was an avid stamp collector.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; son, David; brother, Karl; and his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Carol A. Patterson (Stas) of Broken Arrow, OK, and Barbara J. Harvey (Stephen) of Newport News; grandchildren, Shannon L. Patterson of MA, Shane D. Patterson (Sasha) of Broken Arrow, OK, and Angela Harvey (partner, Scott) of Gloucester, VA; great-grandson, Colin Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Tanesha Ford, Stephanie Johnson, Iris Torres, and Eva Bostic for the care they provided while Joseph was in his home.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home followed by a service at 10:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions by made to Warwick United Church of Christ, 10 Matoaka Ln, Newport News, VA 23606.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020