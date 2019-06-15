|
Joseph R. Simmons, Jr.
Joseph R. Simmons, Jr., "Poppa Joe", 94, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He had been a Newport News resident for over 50 years and a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Mr. Simmons retired as an electrical engineer from Newport News Shipbuilding in 1991 after 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ann Simmons; three children, Rudd Simmons ("Nina"), Steve Simmons (Bonnie) and Linda Simmons (Paul); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a young son David Lea Simmons.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 PM Sunday, June 16, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on June 15, 2019