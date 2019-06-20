Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 N Armistead Ave.
Hampton, VA
Joseph Ray Bryant Sr. Obituary
Mr. Joseph Ray Bryant, Sr., 82 of Hampton, VA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was a native of Norris, South Carolina, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a resident of Hampton for 40 years. He was a wonderful man who enjoyed life to its fullest and will be greatly missed by everyone; may he rest in peace.

Survivors include his loving companion of 35 years, Judy Mangum; daughters, Jane Austin and Susan Welborn, both of South Carolina; son, Joseph R. Bryant, Jr. of Norfolk; stepsons, Chris Mangum of Pennsylvania and Jon Mangum of Hampton; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home Chapel, 2551 N Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019
