Mr. Joseph Ray Bryant, Sr., 82 of Hampton, VA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was a native of Norris, South Carolina, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a resident of Hampton for 40 years. He was a wonderful man who enjoyed life to its fullest and will be greatly missed by everyone; may he rest in peace.
Survivors include his loving companion of 35 years, Judy Mangum; daughters, Jane Austin and Susan Welborn, both of South Carolina; son, Joseph R. Bryant, Jr. of Norfolk; stepsons, Chris Mangum of Pennsylvania and Jon Mangum of Hampton; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home Chapel, 2551 N Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019