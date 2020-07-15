Joseph Ray Harris, age 47, departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Joe was the proud husband of Angela Harris, and father to the greatest loves of his life: Shelby, Savanna and Sarah Belle. Joe was born on November 13, 1972 to Byard W. Harris, Sr. (Deceased) and Sarah I. Harris. He is survived by his brothers, Byard W. Harris, Jr. (LuAnn), Ben C. Harris, Sr. (Teresa) and the twins, Teresa Harper (Raymond) and Joyce Whay, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Joseph loved his role as husband and father. He assisted in coaching Shelby's softball teams. He loved teaching Savanna all about carpentry as they renovated and built the family home together. Not a day went by that he did not love and expect to get pranked by Miss Sarah Belle (and he may have pranked her a few times, too). He was always available to lend a hand to those in need and loved family gatherings. His memory will live on in the hearts of his wife, children and many family members.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 5:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory in Gloucester. Interment will be held at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, Gloucester, VA at a later date.



