Joseph Ray Harris
1972 - 2020
Joseph Ray Harris, age 47, departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Joe was the proud husband of Angela Harris, and father to the greatest loves of his life: Shelby, Savanna and Sarah Belle. Joe was born on November 13, 1972 to Byard W. Harris, Sr. (Deceased) and Sarah I. Harris. He is survived by his brothers, Byard W. Harris, Jr. (LuAnn), Ben C. Harris, Sr. (Teresa) and the twins, Teresa Harper (Raymond) and Joyce Whay, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Joseph loved his role as husband and father. He assisted in coaching Shelby's softball teams. He loved teaching Savanna all about carpentry as they renovated and built the family home together. Not a day went by that he did not love and expect to get pranked by Miss Sarah Belle (and he may have pranked her a few times, too). He was always available to lend a hand to those in need and loved family gatherings. His memory will live on in the hearts of his wife, children and many family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 5:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory in Gloucester. Interment will be held at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, Gloucester, VA at a later date.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
JUL
17
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Dearest Family, there are no words to express my care and sympathy for your great loss. My personal consolation is he is with his daddy and my momma and the rest of our beloved heavenly family. Your Michigan cousin Ediths daughter Sam Hyer
Sam (Sandra) Hyer
Family
July 14, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Harris Family. Benny & Teresa, I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your Brother. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Donna Keith Hull
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to everyone in the Harris family. I pray that the precious memories all of you made as a family, help you through the difficult days ahead.
Lisa Leiffer-Thomas
Friend
July 14, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to all of the Harris family. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May Gods love and wonderful memories offer some comfort.
Aubrina Schryer
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Smith
July 14, 2020
am so sorry for your loss,blessings and sympathy.Frances Carlton
